Jesse Williams to Keep Nearly $1 Million of His 'Grey's Anatomy' Money As Divorce Is Finalized

Jesse Williams and his ex, Aryn Drake-Lee, have finalized their divorce, three years after they split.

According to court docs obtained by ET, a judge signed off to finalize the former couple's divorce settlement on Oct. 9 and were officially single as of Aug. 7, 2020. The pair had been involved in a lengthy battle and reached an agreement in September 2019.

The Grey's Anatomy star will get to keep the $936,810 he has earned from Grey’s Anatomy since their 2017 split. Williams must pay $40,000 per month in child support and, after settling two outstanding payments from 2019, he will no longer have to pay spousal support.

Williams and Drake-Lee will share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Sadie, 6, and son Maceo, 5. The parents must meet and discuss with one another about posting photos of their kids on social media.

Additionally, Drake-Lee will also get to keep their Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, California, homes. She will also keep her leased 2017 Audi Q7 and 2018 Audi Q5 SUV, while Williams will retain his leased 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April 2017 after five years of marriage. Drake-Lee originally requested sole physical custody of Sadie and Maceo, but the pair was granted joint physical custody in March 2018.

In January 2018, a source told ET that Williams was the "happiest" he's ever been after filing for divorce.

"He's so free. He's making the choices he wants for himself and the kids. When Jesse is not working, he is with his kids," the source said at the time. "Jesse tried really hard [to make the marriage work] but eventually had to save himself and make a choice not to provide a bad example of a toxic relationship for [his children]."

