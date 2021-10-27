Jesse McCartney Marries Katie Peterson in Stunning Outdoor Wedding

Jesse McCartney is a married man!

The 34-year-old singer and his longtime girlfriend, Katie Peterson, are officially husband and wife. The couple shared the exciting news on their Instagrams on Wednesday, posting a stunning photo from their outdoor forest wedding.

"I Thee Wed” 😉," the "Yours" crooner wrote alongside a photo of him and his bride kissing. Peterson shared the same photo, adding, "Mrs. Jesse McCartney ✨."

The couple exchanged vows at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, on Saturday, Oct. 23, per People.

McCartney wore a tuxedo by Brioni with mother-of-pearl cuff links and a cream-colored shirt. The bride looked stunning in a Galia Lahav wedding dress and Jimmy Choos shoes. Their dog, Bailey, was their flower girl, and their first dance was to Taylor Swift's "Lover."

McCartney and Peterson got engaged in September of 2019 after seven years of dating.

Just days before their special day, the two shared photos of their pre-wedding celebrations.

ET spoke with McCartney last year, where he shared some of their wishes for their big day, along with the challenges they've faced due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We were hoping to get married next spring," he shared. "We almost pulled the trigger for September of this year, which would have been terrible because it would have had to be postponed. Hopefully by next spring we'll be OK."

"I do want an outdoor wedding for sure, and I gotta have live music. I want a huge band ... I want the works when it comes to live music," he continued. "Luckily, one of the first places we saw, we fell in love with. In Northern California, we found an area that we really love, but until we know what's going on with COVID, we can't really set any plans or reserve any dates."

The "Better With You" singer, meanwhile, recently released his fifth studio album, New Stage. He was set to go on tour this fall and winter, but postponed the concerts amid the ongoing pandemic.

For more on the couple, see below.