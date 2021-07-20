Jessa Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes 4th Child With Husband Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar is a mom of four! The 28-year-old reality star and her husband, Ben Seewald, have welcomed their fourth child, she announced on Instagram.

The proud mom shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, crying as she cradled the newborn. In the pic, Ben, 26, sweetly rested a hand on his wife's forehead.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" Jessa wrote in the caption.

Jessa's family was quick to comment on the post, with Jill Duggar writing, "Congrats sis! So happy for y'all." Joseph and Kendra Duggar also wrote, "Congratulations!!!! We’re so happy for y’all."

Jessa also shared part one of her birth story on YouTube, which showed her and Ben arriving to the hospital the afternoon of Sunday, July 18, when her contractions were three minutes apart.

The couple has yet to share the sex, name or birthday or their newest arrival.

ET exclusively revealed that Jessa and Ben were expecting their fourth child in February. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2.

In a video posted to YouTube last month, Jessa revealed that her fourth pregnancy would mark the first time she'd give birth in a hospital, after suffering from postpartum hemorrhages during two of her previous home births.

"I've just been so used to being able to be in my own space in labor and move about and kind of have the comfort of home. I love that. So in that sense, a hospital sounds like very different," she said. "I've wondered, 'Will I be able to relax in that environment? Will things be able to progress? Will my body be stressed and tensed up?' I don't know."

"I think home birth is actually more stressful for Ben, so he's thrilled about the hospital birth," Jessa added. "... We're excited. I've got a great doctor, a great doula. I was worried with the COVID stuff if I'd be able to have my mom there, and now I can... so I'm really excited about that."