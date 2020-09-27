'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Gets $350,000 From New York City Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Angelina Pivarnick has settled her lawsuit against the New York City Fire Department. The development comes just over a year after the sexual harassment suit was filed.

ET has learned that NYC agreed to pay the Jersey Shore star $350,000 over sexual harassment claims stemming from her time working as an EMT for the FDNY.

"I said when the case was filed that it had nothing to do with television or entertainment and that remains true. Sexual harassment is serious and has devastating consequences for so many women. It has for #MeToo," the reality star said in a statement released to ET via her attorney.

"Although I experienced horrendous treatment at EMS, I’m pleased with the resolution of my case," she continued, "and I look forward to using my voice to speak about the need to protect all women from sexual harassment."

Attorneys Kevin Mintzer and David Harrison, who represent Pivarnick, added, "Throughout this process, Angelina has been brave, dignified, and determined to see that justice was done. The settlement reflects the serious abuse that Angelina experienced while working for EMS."

"The City should redouble its efforts to protect the women in its workforce from sexual harassment," their statement added. "Particularly those women who work in traditionally male dominated fields."

Pivarnick claimed that she was subjected to a sexually hostile work environment by two of her supervisors between 2017 and 2018, according to a lawsuit obtained by ET. Both supervisors are lieutenants within FDNY's Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.

The lawsuit further alleged, "The sexual harassment that Pivarnick experienced included repeated and unwelcome sexual advances, degrading comments about her body, vulgar sexual comments, inappropriate questions about her private relationships and, in one instance, the groping of an intimate part of her body without her consent."

A spokesperson for the New York City Law Department released a statement regarding the lawsuit and the subsequent settlement: "The FDNY takes allegations of sexual harassment seriously. Ms. Pivarnick’s claim was fully investigated, and the appropriate corrective action was taken."

The spokesperson added that the settlement "was in the best interests of the city."