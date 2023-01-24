'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)

There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, 37, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 35, and Vinny Guadagnino, 35, spoke to ET's Rachel Smith in New York City ahead of Thursday's season 6 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV, and Polizzi offered a hint of relief when told the franchise is the gift that keeps on giving.

"I mean, we're dying on the inside," she quipped. "But we have a good time."

While the trio joked about not buying that Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino turned 40 this year (they insist he turned 40 three years ago), the subject conjured up mixed feelings for JWoww, who is dreading the idea of turning 38 next month.

"Devastated," she said when asked how the birthday milestone is making her feel, to which Snooki responded with, "She's freaking out. She's having a midlife crisis."

The obvious question is, why? The mother of two explained.

"I'm on the verge of a breakdown because I don't feel 39," she said. "Like, some days I literally wake up like, 'How am I an adult paying my mortgage and bills?' Like, I'm still trying to figure out life, but my age just does not match with my brain."

When asked if they see themselves on Jersey Shore into their 40s, the trio offered a resounding "yes."

Vinny's dating life was also the subject of conversation, but it was less about him wanting to date Dancing With the Stars pro Gabby Windey (no, they were never dating and, yes, he'd like to take her on a date), and, much to his chagrin, it was more about his compatibility, or lack thereof, with co-star Angelina Pivarnick.

"We definitely do have, me and Angelina, do have like an ongoing beef," admitted Vinny, hoping to once and for all put to rest the idea he's into her or vice versa. But if that wasn't convincing, Vinny made sure to make it crystal clear.

"Everybody wants that," said Vinny about fans wanting him and Angelina to become an item. "[But] absolutely no. I mean, she's cool, but nah. There's no romantic connection there."

Vinny's been vocal about this in the past. He's gone on the record to say he'd "rather jump off" an 18-floor hotel balcony than revisit a romance (a hookup, actually) with her like they once did in season 2 of the OG MTV show. She's expressed the same. Yet, the subject keeps coming up.

"I try every day [to set the record straight]. I scream it from the rooftops and no one gets it," he quipped.

That being said, Vinny teased something may or may not have happened with Angelina in the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"So, single people mess around," he explained. "You can be playful and flirty and stuff and I think that's when it gets blown out of proportion. But yeah, I'm cool on it and, you know, we're just like a weird family at this point."

When asked if they hooked up, Vinny would only say, "Oh, you'll have to wait and see about that."

Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday on MTV.