Jerry Bruckheimer Discusses Johnny Depp's Possible Return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Jack Sparrow might ride the high seas once more in the future. Famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer is giving Johnny Depp fans hope that the once-embattled actor could return to the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The super-producer recently sat down for an interview with The Associated Press, and was asked about rumors and speculation that plans might be in the works for Depp to eventually return to the Disney franchise.

"We're still working on it," Bruckheimer said, cautiously.

Bruckheimer -- who worked with Depp on all five of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, as well as 2013's The Lone Ranger -- added, "Nothing's definitive yet, but we continue to take little baby steps getting towards a screenplay."

"We're still working on it" - producer Jerry Bruckheimer discusses Johnny Depp's potential return to "Pirates of the Caribbean" pic.twitter.com/GrIre7W4bm — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 13, 2022

Depp's departure from the franchise came amid his high-profile divorce from Amber Heard, allegations of abuse, and a subsequent defamation lawsuit.

Following Depp's exit, news broke that Margot Robbie had been tapped to star in and produce a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean sequel series with Bruckheimer.

Robbie, however, opened up for a profile interview with Vanity Fair back in November, and revealed that the long-gestating project was swimming with the fishes.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led -- not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story -- which we thought would’ve been really cool," Robbie explained. However, the plans seem to have fizzled out like a wet fuse on a ship's cannon, saying of Disney, "I guess they don’t want to do it."