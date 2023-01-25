Jeremy Renner Was Trying to Save Nephew When He Was Run Over by Snowplow

More light is being shed on the snowplow accident that left Jeremy Renner hospitalized and in critical condition.

According to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, filed Friday and obtained by CNN, the Marvel star recalled to investigators while hospitalized that he towed his nephew's truck off of his driveway and into the street on New Year's Day after it was stuck in the snow. The trouble arose after the snowplow, a PistenBully snow groomer, started “sliding sideways" and then "began to roll down the hill," spurring Renner to jump out of the machine, he told officials. However, his nephew was in the path of danger.

“Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew),” the report reads, per CNN. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." According to CNN, citing the report, Renner attempted to access the snow groomer's cab by climbing onto the moving track, but was "immediately pulled under the left side track."

"The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report states, per CNN. "He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

In the report's conclusion, it is noted that Renner had exited the snow groomer when it began to slide without setting the emergency brake. As for mechanical issues, they have not been ruled out as factors in the accident considering the brake indicator light was not functioning.

According to the report, "Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the PistenBully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the PistenBully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

As he told fans in a recent Instagram post, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."