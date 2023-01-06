Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals He Was 'Completely Crushed' by Snowplow

A 911 call made to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada reveals scary details into the snowplow accident that left Jeremy Renner in an intensive care unit.

In the log obtained by ET, the call was made at 8:55 a.m. local time on New Year's Day and notes that Renner appeared to be "completely crushed" by the snowcat. "Subject was run over by a snowcat," the log reads, later noting that the person was Renner.

"[Jeremy] is moaning loudly in the background -- serious bleeding,” the dispatcher writes in the log. “He is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries - [responding person] isn’t sure where all the blood is coming from."

According to the log, the 51-year-old actor was "completely crushed under a large snowcat" and was having "extreme [difficulty] breathing." It also notes that "the right side of his chest is collapsed -- upper torso is crushed."

Less than an hour after the call was made, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital.

Since his hospitalization, the Hawkeye star has posted two updates on social media. His first post was shared earlier this week and was a selfie from the hospital that showed his breathing tube and bruised face. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned the image.

He later posted a video of his mom and sister at the hospital where he appeared to be getting his hair washed, writing, "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much."

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

Along with the visual updates, the actor's rep told ET on Tuesday, "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

ET also learned this week that Renner underwent chest surgery after he suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" as a result of the accident.