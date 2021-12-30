'Jeopardy!' Winner Amy Schneider Is Making History

Amy Schneider is making a name for herself on Jeopardy!. The engineering manager won the game show for the 21st time on Wednesday, setting the record for the most consecutive wins by a woman.

Julia Collins had previously held that record with 20 wins. After Schneider matched Collins' record, she took to Twitter to marvel at her accomplishment.

"It happened months ago for me, and I'm still trying to take it in," she wrote of the filming of Jeopardy!. "In my highest of high hopes, I never dreamed of matching Julia's streak. It's hard to say how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, all those things."

Schneider's record-setting wins came after she became the woman with the most all-time earnings, winning $806,000 as of Dec. 29. In doing so, Schneider unseated Larissa Kelly's $655,930 record, an accomplishment that Kelly congratulated Schneider for on Twitter.

"Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years...but it's been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off," Kelly wrote. "Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show's history!"

"Thanks so much, I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!" Schneider replied.

Schneider, who's the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, also holds top-five spots in the records for consecutive games won, highest winnings during regular-season play, and all-time winnings.

Ken Jennings is the record holder for the former two records, with 74 victories and $2.5 million in winnings, while Brad Rutter holds the latter record, as he earned $4.9 million in the regular season and in tournaments.