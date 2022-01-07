‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Surpasses $1 Million After 28th Consecutive Win

Amy Schneider is a millionaire! The 42-year-old software engineering manager accomplished the feat on Friday's episode of Jeopardy!, after notching her 28th consecutive win.

Schneider saw her total earnings balloon up to $1,019,600, after hauling in $42,200 in the most recent episode. Guest host Ken Jennings delivered the historic news -- she becomes only the fifth millionaire in Jeopardy! history and only the fourth contestant to do it in regular-season play.

"It feels amazing, it feels strange," Schneider said in a statement released to multiple outlets. "It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name."

The "Final Jeopardy" answer Schneider nailed? "'Norwegian Independence Day' & a vast blue sea are mentioned in Chapter 1 of a 1948 book by this man.'" She wagered $9,800.

Schneider first made headlines in December after setting the record for the most consecutive wins by a woman at 21, beating Julia Collins' 20 wins. Schneider is also the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Eclipsing the $1 million mark is welcoming news for Schneider, who revealed earlier this week that she had been robbed of her personal belongings. She later revealed on Twitter that she also got sick.

While Schneider's fans raced to her social media account to offer support, those same fans are now showering her with praise. One fan tweeted, "Wow! Pretty damn amazing and inspiring! Go @Jeopardyamy Go! Thank you for putting yourself out there and taking so many hits for the rest of us."

Another fan wrote, "It's been so awesome to watch @Jeopardyamy crush it each week but even more awesome to see her reach $1M in winnings! She knows everything there is to know about everything and is SO impressive. GO AMY!"