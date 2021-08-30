Jennifer Lopez's Mom Makes Cameo in Ben Affleck's Star-Studded Commercial

Jennifer Lopez's mom collaborated with her daughter's boyfriend! Ben Affleck both directed and stars in a spot for WynnBET, an online sports betting and iGaming app launched by Wynn Resorts, and Guadalupe Rodríguez makes a cameo!

The ad begins with Affleck and his The Way Back co-star, Melvin Gregg, heading to Wynn Las Vegas and discussing their sports bets.

While on the casino floor, Affleck runs into a number of people who are trying to sway how he goes about making his bets, including Rodríguez, who is excitedly playing the slots.

"C'mon, Lupe! You can do this, girl," Rodríguez, who has been described by Lopez as a "big gambler," tells herself as Affleck walks past her. "Just like the slots in St. Louis."

"St. Louis?" Affleck ponders as Rodríguez appears to win.

Jennifer Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, in Ben Affleck's WynnBET commercial. WynnBET

Up next is former Miami Heat player Shaquille O'Neal, who emerges from an elevator just as Affleck is calling the team "terrible."

Looking up at the 7'1" athlete, Affleck backtracks, "They're terrible now. They used to be amazing. You know, when Shaq played."

This spot for WynnBET was filmed back in June, just a few weeks after Affleck and Rodríguez were spotted backstage at the VAX LIVE Concert where Lopez performed.

While onstage, Lopez shared a personal pandemic story, telling the crowd that due to the coronavirus, she wasn't able to spend Christmas with her mother.

"First time in my whole life. We've been away too long, but she's here with me tonight, and she's vaccinated," she said. "When I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she always used to sing to me when I was a baby. So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight ... you guys know this one!"

One of my favorite moments from the #VaxLive event — @JLo bringing her mom on stage to sing “Sweet Caroline”



More @etnow: https://t.co/9lUZxiGcLi pic.twitter.com/q09K9iewtP — Desiree Murphy (@desireemurphy_) May 3, 2021

Lopez then invited her mom up onstage, and asked her to sing Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," but with the name Jennifer in place of Caroline.

For more on Affleck and Lopez's rekindled romance, check out the video below.