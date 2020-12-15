Jennifer Lopez to Headline 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest'

Jennifer Lopez will ring in the new year live from Times Square! It was announced on Tuesday by dick clark productions and ABC that the 51-year-old singer will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.

Lopez, who kicked off 2020 by performing at Pepsi's Super Bowl LIV halftime show, will end the year by taking the stage in New York City just before the ball drops at midnight.

On top of that, Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper will hit the stage for a special Kinky Boots reunion and Jimmie Allen will also give a special performance.

The one and only @JLo is returning to the #RockinEve stage to headline from Times Square! Join us LIVE December 31st at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Mf7nhO7KnH — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 15, 2020

This year's show, which will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest in NYC, with some help from Porter and Lucy Hale. For the fourth year in a row, Ciara will oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Seacrest said in a press release earlier this month. "We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember."

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.