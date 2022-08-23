Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck.

The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.

Her makeup appears subtle but glowy, with smoky eyes, full lashes and dramatic highlighting.

"First peek at my wedding looks," she captioned the photo.

Per People, the head-turning design featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing. Lopez topped off her gorgeous bridal moment with a dramatic, sheer cathedral-length veil that added a regal feel to her look.

Affleck matched his bride in a white tuxedo jacket worn with black trousers and a classic bow tie.

The couple's wedding guests were also reportedly dressed in white. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety," a source told ET on Saturday. "Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

Held at Affleck's estate just 45 minutes from Savannah, the star-studded affair was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty and attended by the couple's family, friends and a slew of celeb guests, including Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and more.