Jennifer Lopez Serenades Ben Affleck at Georgia Wedding Reception

Jennifer Lopez performed a song for Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding ceremony last weekend, serenading him from the dance floor at the reception.

The performance, seen in a video obtained by TMZ, features what appears to be an upbeat new song with the repeating hook, "Can't get enough!" J.Lo performs for Affleck with three backup dancers, each in floor-length black dresses. Affleck sits in a chair in front of the group.

"I can feel the passion," the bride sings while synchronizing her movement with the dancers by her side.

On Wednesday, filmmaker Kevin Smith told ET the wedding was "one of the most precious moments" he's ever witnessed in his life. "He's never been happier," Smith said of Affleck, with whom he's longtime friends. "I've seen that dude be happy, but the pure joy that was radiating from his face was absolutely unforgettable."

Smith also remembered the serenade, adding that "Jennifer Lopez sang a song and her mom got onstage and was dancing with her... it was just so sweet to see."

Smith also gushed about the wedding's design, complimenting J.Lo on her vision for the big day. "It was absolutely beautiful," he said. "She's got impeccable taste, so the whole wedding looked fantastic. Beautifully appointed, flawless."

He finished by emphasizing that Affleck and Lopez had put in the work to get to this point. Having seen both iterations of Bennifer, from the early aughts to now, Smith was sure the couple has "earned it."