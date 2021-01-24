Jennifer Lopez Recreates 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' Video to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

It's been 20 years since the release of Jennifer Lopez's second album, J.Lo -- and she's celebrating by recreating the music video for "Love Don't Cost a Thing." The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to honor the milestone.

"Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot 😎," Lopez wrote alongside a short recreation of the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video. "#Throwback #LoveDontCostAThing #JLO20thAnniversary #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge @jlobeauty #JLOBeauty."

The superstar struts down the beach to the catchy song in the clip, tossing off her sunglasses, white coat and jewelry, just as she did in the original music video 20 years earlier.

"As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs," Lopez wrote in another post. "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl."

Lopez, who recently performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration, has been through a lot over the years. During a recent chat with Jay Shetty for the debut episode of Coach Conversations, the entertainer opened up about learning to love herself.

"I remember when I was going through therapy, in the beginning, kind of in my late 30s, and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself," she recalled. "And I was like, 'I love myself.' But obviously I was doing all these things, like my personal relationships didn't seem like I was loving myself."

"I didn't even understand the concept of it," she added. "It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."

As for her goals for the future, Lopez said her mantra for 2021 is "dream on."

"My dream is that together, this year, we can make a more unified, more loving, more accepting, more understanding world," she shared. "I always want to inspire, inspire different things in people ... and in these times, where all of us can feel lost, I want to give people some hope and some direction."

