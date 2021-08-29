Jennifer Lopez, Ciara and More Stars Look Regal for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Venice: Pics!

Slaying it in Italy! Stars turned out in style for Dolce & Gabbana's epic fashion event in Venice this weekend, where Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented their latest Alta Moda collection.

Jennifer Lopez ruled in truly regal raiment, rocking a breathtaking floral ensemble, which included a colorful crop top and curve-hugging pants, and a green silk floral cape.

The songstress, among other stars, arrived to the grand event held at St Mark’s Square by boat. Lopez stunned with a sparkling tiara atop her updo, and equally sparkly gold heels. She waved to fans and photographers as she disembarked her boat to walk into the event.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Lopez also shared some glam snapshots of her stunning look to Instagram, in a series of posts.

Here's a look at some of the other stars who shined the brightest at the lavish gala:

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Ciara

The "Level Up" songstress stunned in a glimmering, metallic coper dress and she walked into the star-studded fashion show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

The Oscar-winning actress looked like a million bucks in a gorgeous gown with a gold-embellished top and Renaissance-inspired skirt.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Normani

The "Wild Side" singer rocked a glamorous black and pale green floral ensemble as she arrived to the celebration on a water taxi.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked effortlessly chic in a semi-sheer black ensemble while attending the event with her husband, Marco Perego Saldana.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Saweetie

The "ICY GRL" artist looked classically glam and dripping in diamonds as she rode up to the event, rocking elegant jewel-encrusted silver gloves and a silver-skirted dress with bejeweled bow.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

The singer went quasi-punk rock, donning a glimmering chain-mail style silver dress as she turned up to the event ready to slay.

Jennifer Hudson

The singer and actress shared a photo of her golden gown to Instagram to celebrate a "fairytale weekend in Venice."

Vanessa Bryant

Looking gorgeous in dark teal, Bryant brought a classic Hollywood flair to the gala event.

Diddy

The music mogul wrote that "words can’t explain" his pride and love for his three daughters alongside a slideshow of photos showing his girls -- 15-year-old Chance, and 14-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jesse James -- who walked the runway as part of the big event.

Kris Jenner

The reality star and world famous momager turned out to the event with boyfriend Corey Gamble and spent the night hanging out with British model and socialite aristocrat Kitty Spencer.

Megan Thee Stallion

The "Savage" artist lived it up at the big show, and spent the night having fun and dancing with Normani and Ciara.