Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share Sweet Family Photos in Honor of Labor Day

Donning all-white ensembles to commemorate the tradition of the holiday, Lopez and Rodriquez were joined by their children for some group shots, in which they all stood in and around a tree in the family's yard.

Rodriguez share the post on Monday morning, in which Lopez, her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and his daughters -- 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella -- all sat in different places among the branches while he stood at the base in a white long-sleeved shirt and white slacks.

"Tree cheers! 🍃💚 Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Labor Day, from our family to yours," the former New York Yankee star captioned the pic. "I’m excited to be working the Cardinals-Cubs game at 4 p.m. ET today on @espn. I love holiday ⚾️!! How are you celebrating the holiday?"

Lopez shared a similar photo shortly there after. Rocking a gorgeous white dress, Lopez stood beside her husband-to-be while their collective kids stood towering over them in the boughs of the big tree.

She also shared a group photo showing her happily blended family cuddling up together as they sit by the edge of their home in Miami, Florida.

"Wishing everyone Peace and Love ❤️ Happy Labor Day!" Lopez captioned the beautiful photo.

Wishing everyone Peace and Love ❤️ Happy Labor Day! @arodpic.twitter.com/3AOvBQ7iwk — jlo (@JLo) September 7, 2020

Check out the video below for more of the happy couple's cute family moments in recent months.