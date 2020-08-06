Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter March and Vow To 'Protest Until There Is Change'

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are joining the cry for change. The singer and the former baseball star marched with protesters and carried Black Lives Matter signs at a demonstration in Hollywood on Sunday, and declared their intention to continue protesting until the country sees real change.

Lopez took to Instagram Sunday night and shared video of herself and Rodriguez marching side-by-side, wearing their city-mandated face masks, dark shades and holding the protest signs high in the air while chanting with the crowd.

According to the singer, it was her 12-year-old twins -- Emme and Max -- who made their signs, and it was her son who wanted her to get involved in a direct way to use her platform for good.

"Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' I said, 'funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did!!" Lopez shared on Instagram.

The massive protests against police brutality and racial injustice -- which have been held across the country in hundreds of cities for nearly two weeks -- were sparked, in part, by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

Lopez said that she talked with her kids and explained how "if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does."

"This country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world," Lopez added. "So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change."

Lopez' sister, Lynda, also joined in and shared a striking photo of Lopez holding up her kids' Black Lives Matter poster.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, shared a slideshow of snapshots and videos from their time at the march. He captioned the powerful black-and-white images, "All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter."

The former New York Yankee said the protests are being held to show that people in this country "are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him."

"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight," he continued. "We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message."

"Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good," Rodriguez concluded. "America: It’s time to listen."

