Jennifer Hudson Belts Out Powerful Performance of 'A Change Is Gonna Come' During DNC Night 3

Jennifer Hudson is back at the DNC. The GRAMMY-winning artist appeared virtually during night three of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, closing the event by delivering a stunning performance of "A Change Is Gonna Come" by Sam Cook.

Hudson, wearing a stunning peach-colored floor-length gown, was accompanied by two pianists and a saxophonist for her performance at Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago. Her powerful voice captured the song's inspiring message, as she belted, "It's been a long, a long time coming, but I know a change's gonna come, oh, yes, it will."

The singer previewed her appearance on social media on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself standing at the mic. "It’s an honor to sing for the @demconvention once again ! Don’t miss my performance @demconvention tomorrow night at 9/8ct #weneedachange," she wrote.

Hudson previously appeared at the Democratic National Convention in 2008 to sing the national anthem. She also supported Biden at a star-studded virtual fundraiser featuring Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Andra Day and Jay Leno in June.

Other performers at Wednesday's stream of the DNC included Billie Eilish and Prince Royce. The night was also full of big speakers, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

