Jennifer Garner's Daughter Gets Rave Reviews for Etch-A-Sketch Portrait of Her Mom

Spitting image! Jennifer Garner's kids don't necessarily view her as a celebrity. The 48-year-old Yes Day star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a funny pic of her daughter Seraphina's Etch-A-Sketch drawing of her.

"Mom: A Portrait, by a tween (who is very ready for spring break.)," Garner captioned the shot of the funny drawing.

Seraphina got high praise from her famous mom's followers.

"Could she do one of me???," one commenter wrote.

"VERY IMPRESSIVE," another added.

"But how does that actually look like you!!😂" one fan wrote.

"That’s awesome on so many levels! Pretty sure it’s better than I could do with an etch-a-sketch and I’m a pro 😂😂," an artist added.

In addition to Seraphina, Garner is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Violet and 9-year-old son, Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

This isn't the first time one of Garner's three kids has trolled her. Back in 2018, Seraphina left her a hilarious note that read, "When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!"

At the time, Garner captioned the pic, "Is this a nine year old burn? Or the ultimate compliment? #funkillingmom #illtakealovenotehoweveritcomes."

Garner recently spoke with ET about parenting in a pandemic and her Netflix film, Yes Day.

"This has been such a hard year for moms. We have had to say 'No, no, no.' We've had to watch our kids be home, miss out on things. It is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids miss something they have looked forward to or just how hard it has been to see them isolated and on Zoom every day... this is a breath of fresh air," Garner said of her new movie. "This is a wish-fulfillment day of yes, and it is just so fun to watch moms watch the movie."