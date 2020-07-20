Jennifer Aniston Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Friend's COVID-19 Battle

Jennifer Aniston is sharing a heartbreaking look at the seriousness of the coronavirus. The Morning Show star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her friend in the hospital battling COVID-19, which almost claimed his life.

"This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real," Aniston wrote alongside a picture of Kevin in the ICU hooked up to wires and breathing tubes.

The post, which also featured a photo of Aniston and her bestie Courteney Cox, both wearing masks, continued, "We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask."

"Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself," the post continued. "Covid affects all ages."

The actress added that the photo "was taken in early April."

"Thank god he has almost recovered now," she added. "Thank you all for your prayers."

The post came just a few hours after Aniston and Cox shared a post of themselves playing with puppies, who also featured an adorable video encouraging mask wearing.

Anison previously stressed the importance of wearing a mask amid the pandemic back in June, writing, "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough."

"If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️," she concluded.

Check out the video below to hear more from Cox, who has been practicing social distancing and doing her best to stay safe throughout the pandemic.