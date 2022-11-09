Jennifer Aniston Says She Explored Every Option to Get Pregnant: 'It Was Really Hard'

Jennifer Aniston is opening up like never before about her secret struggles to have a child while the world was speculating about whether she was pregnant.

In a new cover story forAlluremagazine, the 53-year-old actress talks about the "hard s**t" she went through in her 30s and 40s, revealing, "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

She adds that while the world was speculating, she was trying every means possible to conceive a child.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it," she shares. "I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Now that she has moved on from trying to have a biological child of her own, Aniston says it's a relief.

"I have zero regrets," she says. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don’t have to think about that anymore."

She also opens up about the speculation surrounding her failed marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, saying that she was seen as unwilling to have a child, which was a false narrative throughout her splits.

“[The] narrative that I was just selfish,” she says. “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005. After their split he got together with Angelina Jolie and the two had six children together. Aniston was also married to Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

As for whether she's open to love again, the Friends star shares, "Never say never, but I don’t have any interest. I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

In addition to the cover story, Aniston also strips down Allure, posing in a revealing Chanel spring 1996 micro bikini top and a Gucci spring 1997 logo G-string.

While Aniston hasn't detailed her fertility struggles in the past, she did pen a 2016 piece for the Huffington Post about pregnancy rumors that have surrounded her for years.

"For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up," the Morning Show star wrote at the time. "We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete."

Aniston now tells Allure that she's through hiding and plans to write a book. "I’m going to do that one day. I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.’ I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself," she says. "The world creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide."