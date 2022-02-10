Jennifer Aniston Posts Funny Video of Her Dogs Sabotaging Her Workout

Jennifer Aniston's pups are causing trouble. The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious video of her dogs interrupting her workout.

Lord Chesterfield, a large white pup, and Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, fought for Aniston's attention in the clip, with one pup walking over the Friends star as she laid on a yoga mat, and both dogs playing tug of war as she tried to do crunches.

Aniston moved to weight lifting next, and the dogs stood right in front of her as she tried to get on with her workout. The cute clip ended with one pup putting his face right in the camera.

In addition to the two dogs featured in the video, Aniston is dog mom to Sophie, a pit bull.

Aniston adopted Lord Chesterfield in October 2020. The actress' white German Shepherd, whom she shared with ex Justin Theroux, died in July 2019. At the time of the pup's death, a source told ET that the amicable exes were committed to their dog.

"They differed on a lot of things -- where to live, how to handle the paparazzi, the types of hotels to stay in, but one thing they were always on the same page about was their dogs," the source said of Aniston and Theroux, who were married 2015 to 2017.

"They loved their animals and felt strongly about choosing rescue dogs," the source added. "No expense was spared; the dogs had great care. People used to joke that the dogs had a better life than they did!"