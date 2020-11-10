Jennifer Aniston Introduces New Rescue Puppy Chesterfield

Jennifer Aniston is showing off the adorable new addition to her family. The Friends star took to Instagram on Sunday to introduce fans to her new rescue puppy, Chesterfield.

The furry white pup takes a snooze in the cute video, as Aniston talks to him in a whisper. "Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?" she asks, panning over Chesterfield, who is sprawled out in slumber. "I think you have."

"👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️," Aniston captioned the video. "He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼."

Little Chesterfield joins Aniston's other furry children, a Schnauzer mix named Clyde and a pitbull named Sophie. The actress' white German Shepherd, whom she shared with ex Justin Theroux, died in July 2019.

Aniston and Theroux came together to celebrate Dolly's life last summer.

"They differed on a lot of things -- where to live, how to handle the paparazzi, the types of hotels to stay in, but one thing they were always on the same page about was their dogs," a source told ET of Aniston and Theroux last July. "They loved their animals and felt strongly about choosing rescue dogs. No expense was spared; the dogs had great care. People used to joke that the dogs had a better life than they did!"

