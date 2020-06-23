Jennifer Aniston Fans Spot Her Wrist Tattoo During Mini 'Friends' Reunion

Friends fans got a good look at Jennifer Aniston's wrist tattoo when she reunited with her sitcom co-star, Lisa Kudrow, for Variety's Actors on Actors issue.

Aniston has "11 11" inked on her left wrist, and was first spotted with the tattoo at the end of 2018. She has never explained the meaning behind the numerals, and it only became more obvious this awards season when she waved to cameras from an array of red carpets.

This isn't the 51-year-old actress' only ink. She also has the name "Norman" tattooed on her right foot, reportedly in honor of her dog who died in 2011.

Meanwhile, Aniston's ex-husbands, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, have numerous tattoos all over their bodies. Like the actress, Theroux also has two tattoos dedicated to his dogs that have died, which are prominently located on his back.

Though her "11 11" ink didn't come up in conversation with Kudrow, the actresses did have a nice time sharing memories about being on Friends together.

"I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing," Aniston recalled. "And then we stumbled on... bloopers online and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves."

"I’ve done it too," Kudrow confessed. "I’ve done that, hours watching bloopers."

