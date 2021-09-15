Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Want 'Friends' Sister Christina Applegate to Join 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon want to reunite with Christina Applegate! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the Morning Show co-stars ahead of the Apple TV+ show's second season, and the pair expressed an interest in having Applegate make an appearance on the series.

The three women all appeared on Friends, with Witherspoon and Applegate guest starring as Jill and Amy, sisters to Aniston's character, Rachel Green. While The Morning Show has served as a reunion of sorts for Aniston and Witherspoon, Applegate has yet to appear.

"We need Christina Applegate to join us," Witherspoon told ET. "... That would be fun."

"We do," Aniston agreed. "We should do something like that."

Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate on 'Friends.' Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Fans recently got the chance to celebrate Friends with the premiere of HBO Max's cast reunion. Though Witherspoon was not one of the celebs who appeared on the special, she did watch it at home.

"It was so moving. I found it so emotional. I cried three times watching you guys," Witherspoon told ET. "It reminds me of a time in my life. Y'all lived it, but we watched it. It was important to me."

"I remember having a little baby, and being a mom, and you guys were my friends," Witherspoon added of her now-22-year-old daughter, Ava, whom she shares with her ex, Ryan Phillippe. She's also mom to Deacon, 17, with Phillippe, and Tennessee, 8, with her husband, Jim Toth.

For Aniston, looking back on the sitcom reminds her of how far she's come.

"Going back and watching Reese, like, the clips of Reese and myself in the day, we were such babies ourselves... We were so cute," Aniston told ET. "Who knew that our whole lives were sort of ahead of us? It's just crazy to think from there, here we sit."

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on 'Friends.' NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Now the women are gearing up for season 2 of The Morning Show, which will tackle both the drama within the newsroom and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we locked down was when we realized that we had to go back to the drawing board and try to figure out how do we incorporate this into the show," Aniston said. "And also figure out how to delicately weave it through because we didn't know where we would be when this show aired. If we'd be out of COVID and would people be fatigued by hearing about COVID?"

The Morning Show season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 17, on Apple TV+.