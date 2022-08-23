Jenna Johnson Shares Heartwarming Video of How She Told Husband Val Chmerkovskiy She's Pregnant

Jenna Johnson is continuing to share her beautiful pregnancy journey with her followers. On Monday, the 28-year-old dancer shared a heartwarming video of how she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy they are expecting a baby after her two-year struggle with infertility.

"Telling my hubby I’m pregnant," Johnson captioned the clip on Instagram, telling her fans to go watch the entire video on her YouTube page. In the video, 36-year-old Chmerkovskiy can be seen opening a Nike box with baby shoes and four positive pregnancy tests in it and exclaiming, "Oh, my God, are you serious?"

The video goes on to show the couple celebrating by hugging and kissing, before Chmerkovskiy lifts up the family dog and tells her, "You're going to be a sister!"

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy -- who wed in 2019 -- announced their happy news in July. "The moment my whole world changed," Johnson captioned a video. "We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about six months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget."

"I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one," she continued. "I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

Johnson went on to share a message of hope for anyone else who might be facing infertility issues. "If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don’t lose HOPE," she wrote. "It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don’t give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen ✨"

Days later, ET caught up with the beaming parents-to-be who couldn't help but share their excitement.

"I'm so happy I don't have to hide this anymore," Johnson said. "It's been very -- the past month I would say, I've been starting to pop more and more. The anxiety of just having to hide, so I'm just so happy it's on display, it's out there, so yes, beyond that, I'm just so excited to finally become parents and to have our own little one running around."

Val added that he's ready to step into this new role. "I can't wait," he gushed. "I'm already feeling the father strength."

The Dancing With the Stars pros noted that while they already know the sex of the baby, they aren't in a rush to share it. "We found out while we were on vacation on the beach," Johnson told ET. "It was the most euphoric moment, but we're going to keep it a little bit of a secret for a minute."