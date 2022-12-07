Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon

Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.

"My angel little brother and sweet sister in law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week," Johnson captioned her post. "I’ve been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and that our whole family was able to be together in honor of our beautiful niece, Lennon Sky Johnson. 💗."

Johnson asked that fans "please send Skyler and Ashton all of the love and prayers 🫶🏼."

An hour after Johnson's tribute to baby Lennon, Ashton took to Instagram and revealed the cause of death.

"On December 2, 2022 our sweet little angel girl was stillborn," she captioned the post. "We're so grateful we got to meet her & snuggle her precious body. We love our Lenny girl so much & have felt her presence daily. We know that she will always be with us, watching over us, & comforting us throughout our life 👼🏻."

Johnson's sister-in-law and fellow DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd, offered support in the comments section.

"Hard to “like” this post. Sending you and your family all the love ❤️," wrote Murgatroyd, who is married to Johnson's husband's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The tragic news comes just over three months after Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy announced that they're expecting a baby boy.

In the cute Instagram reveal, the couple posed together holding up popper cannons, with Johnson showing off her baby bump in a sage green fringed crop top and skirt.

They popped the cannons to reveal blue confetti, and were thrilled to be welcoming a baby boy.