Jenna Bush Hager Reads Letter From Daughter Mila at Camp: 'It Broke My Heart'

Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter, Mila, is very homesick while at summer camp. On Wednesday's Today show, the 39-year-old co-host shared a touching letter she received from her 8-year-old daughter at camp.

"I'm also missing a little girl who's in camp and I got a letter last night that reminded me of a letter that I would write, and it broke my heart in a million pieces," Jenna told her co-host, Hoda Kotb.

The mother of three, who is also mom to 5-year-old Poppy and 2-year-old Hal, then proceeded to read the letter in a very dramatic fashion.

"Dear Mom and Dad, I miss you. I wish I could be with you," she began, before reading the sad ending. "P.S. Daddy, how much longer till you pick me up? I miss you too much. I need to stop crying so goodbye. I miss you terribly, Mom and Dad."

Though she laughed off the letter, Jenna shared that her husband, Henry Hager, was persuaded by it.

"Henry goes, 'Should I just go get her?' And I'm like, 'No, she's fine,'" Jenna said, adding, "But isn't that the saddest?"

Back in April, Jenna celebrated Mila's eighth birthday with a touching tribute.

"Happiest Birthday to our dearest Mila. EIGHT years ago you came into the world fast and spirited—making me a mom—changing me forever," Jenna wrote. "Your creativity, leadership, empathy and heart INSPIRE. On the night you were born, the moon smiled with such wonder that the stars peeked in to see you and the night wind whispered, 'Life will never be the same.'”