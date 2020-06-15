Jenelle Evans, Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star, Responds After Husband David Eason’s Reported Arrest

It seems that Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are once again at odds following his reported arrest. Over the weekend, the mother of three and former Teen Mom 2 star took to Facebook to share the news that David had reportedly been arrested on assault charges.

Sharing a link to a Celebernation article about the arrest, Jenelle wrote, "#teenmomog #breakingnews I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS! I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon! 💖💖💖"

The article Jenelle shared claims that David, who is the father of Jenelle's youngest child, 3-year-old daughter Ensley, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pistol whipping one of Jenelle's friends.

According to reports, Jenelle had left David and when two of her friends went back to collect her belongings, a fight broke out between David and one of Jenelle's male friends over a set of truck keys, which resulted in David allegedly striking the man with a pistol.

David has reportedly since been let out on unsecured bond.

"I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner," Jenelle told Celebernation. "I didn't agree with the unsecured bond."

Back in March, Jenelle revealed that she and David had reunited after a split last October.

"Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we're taking it slowly. Yes, I know I came back to North Carolina," Jenelle said during a fan Q&A video. "Yes, I'm living here permanently now."

Jenelle, who is also mom to sons 10-year-old Jace and 5-year-old Kaiser from previous relationships, claimed at the time that David had never hurt her children, despite contrary claims from Kaiser's father, Nathan Griffith.

"I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he's never abused me. I've always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments," she said. "This is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship because ultimately it's for my family."

David was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 for his homophobic tweets. Jenelle was fired from the show in 2019 after an incident in which she claimed that David shot and killed their French bulldog.