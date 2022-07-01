Jena Frumes Claims Jason Derulo Cheated on Her in Fiery Clapback

The mother of Jason Derulo's 1-year-old son, Jason, put the singer on blast claiming he "constantly" cheated on her and any chance of a relationship is doomed because he "wants a different girl every week over his family."

Jena Frumes took to her Instagram Story and, at first, posted a screen shot of a comment she responded with to a troll, and that's when she dropped the bombshell allegation saying, "Unfortunately my situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to."

She later added a lengthy post explaining why her and the "Talk Dirty" singer's relationship never had a chance.

"Women really don’t deserve to be treated and judged the way they are," she wrote. "No one aspires to be a single mom it’s the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I’m alone in this when I wanted love and wanted marriage & the happy family unit. But if your non-negotiable are being tested you’ll never find peace in that relationship."

Jena Frumes / Instagram

"There’s nothing in life I want more than my family to be together but I can’t be the only one working to make that happen," she continued. "If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I’ll never accept that we will never be able to make it work 'happily.'"

Frumes then claimed that she was "straight up told" she should 'turn the other cheek'" before adding, "I'll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!!"

She also claimed she doesn't receive any child support and that all she wanted "was a family to love and experience life with." But, she added, "if the streets come first I can't change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life."

Derulo has yet to respond to the allegations. They met in early 2020 and welcomed Jason King in May 2021. They split up four months after their son's birth.

Derulo told ET back in July 2021 how fatherhood changed him in several ways, including a new passion project.

"I'm actually going to record a bunch of toddler songs for him, specifically for [my son]," he revealed. "It's a little passion project."

"Being able to wake up and see his face, he's doing different things every single day. He's two months old as of today," the proud dad gushed at the time. "Jena, she's just been an absolute superhero throughout the whole thing. It's just incredible."