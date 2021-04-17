Jeffree Star Shares Update From the Hospital After Scary Car Accident

Jeffree Star is sharing updates after he and his best friend, Daniel Lucas, were involved in a car accident on Friday. The makeup mogul took to his social media to share that he has since been discharged from the hospital, but has to wear a brace for a couple months after breaking his back.

"My back is really broke and my vertebrae, three are not attached right now and I am in the most excruciating pain ever," Star said in an Instagram Story on Saturday. Lucas on his end remains hospitalized and has internal bleeding and other issues due to his colon cancer recovery.

"We almost lost our lives and it was one of the scariest experiences that I think I've ever been through," Star said, with Lucas adding, "It was traumatizing…I'll probably have PTSD for a while."

Instagram Story

The two also thanked everyone for their love and support, and addressed the people who sent them hurtful and inappropriate messages. Star then went into detail about the accident, saying that they were not speeding and how his Rolls Royce hit some black ice.

Earlier in the day, Star tweeted a photo of the two at the hospital, writing, "We woke up crying happy tears today. So thankful for everyone’s out pouring love. To everyone who wished death upon Daniel and I, we pray you find happiness within yourself. Today he’s having more tests done and might need surgery. I’m now discharged Hospital."

We woke up crying happy tears today. So thankful for everyone’s out pouring love 💯 To everyone who wished death upon Daniel and I, we pray you find happiness within yourself.

Today he’s having more tests done and might need surgery. I’m now discharged 🏥 pic.twitter.com/35QZaShgDO — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021

Star also shared photos of his crashed vehicle, adding, "This was hard but I had to go see my car today. Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives. Time to heal and let my body repair."

This was hard but I had to go see my car today. Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives 🙏🏻 Time to heal and let my body repair. pic.twitter.com/5YY5CVpl1V — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021

On Friday after the accident, Star tweeted about the experience, sharing that he's grateful to be alive. "My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery."

This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still.

I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine.

My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021

The accident happened while the two were on a trip in Wyoming.