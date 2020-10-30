Jeff Bridges Shares Update on Cancer Battle

Jeff Bridges is thankful for the support after sharing his cancer diagnosis. The 70-year-old actor revealed on social media on Thursday that he'll be keeping fans updated on his cancer battle on his website. His latest post reflects on his "mortality" and shines a light on causes close to his heart.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion [sic] love & lots of it, big time," Bridges wrote, 10 days after sharing his diagnosis with lymphoma.

"I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, & man I appreciate it," he added. "It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

“This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have sh*t to share, now’s the time," Bridges added.

The Big Lebowski star then included hand-drawn pictures with links to things he'd like to "shine a light on," like voting and the environment.

“I’m lookin’ to be in a partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life & world for all of us," he said, promising further updates to the site.

