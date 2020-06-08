Jay Leno Shares His Support for Ellen DeGeneres Amid Workplace Allegations

Jay Leno is showing his support for Ellen DeGeneres amid the claims of a "toxic" work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The TV host extended a message to DeGeneres on Twitter on Tuesday, writing that she has always been "a kind and decent person."

"I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person," he tweeted. "I fully support her. Jay Leno."

On multiple occasions during his Tonight Show stint in the '90s, Leno had DeGeneres on as a guest. Leno would later go on to appear on her daytime talk show.

I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her. Jay Leno pic.twitter.com/b3i283YIBk — Jay Leno (@jayleno) August 4, 2020

Tyrese also stood up for DeGeneres, writing a lengthy Instagram post about having her back.

"Ellen if you see this message..... You are a GEM of a women and wife..... I am not one of the lucky ones who have hung with you 40 to 50 times over the years... But I know a kind hearted and giving person when I see one and you fit the bill," he wrote in part. "You stay kind, I will be your BAD GUY and fight your battles...... lol"

The Fast & Furious actor also added that he's "just speaking facts about Ellen based on my own personal experiences and more importantly how I feel about her in general."

Additionally, Diane Keaton also posted a photo of herself and DeGeneres on her Instagram, writing, "I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME."

Last month, Warner Bros. Television sent an internal memo informing staffers that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm to interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after one current and 10 former employees anonymously spoke with BuzzFeed News about their negative experiences working on the program.

In an internal letter sent to show staff, which was obtained by ET, DeGeneres apologized and affirmed that she was committed to "having conversations about fairness and justice."

ET learned that a virtual staff meeting was held on Monday to update show employees on the investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

ET was told that there are staff who feel hopeful there will be positive change on the production side of the show and more involvement from Ellen herself. New episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show are slated to begin filming in September.

For the latest on the current investigation, watch the video above.