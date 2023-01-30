Jay Leno Returns to Comedy Stage After Severe Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno is back to his routine, taking to the comedy club stage one more after yet another painful accident involving one of his beloved vehicles.

Leno returned to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and eyewitness tells ET.

The 72-year-old comic had canceled his traditional Sunday show there the last two weekends. However, upon his return, the eyewitness says Leno wasn't wearing a sling and appeared fine, given he broke several bones.

Leno has been performing at the club just about every Sunday since he took over as host of The Tonight Show in 1992, where he'd try out his monologue material while reading index cards.

Leno's return to the stage comes just a few days after he revealed that he'd recent suffered a frightening motorcycle crash.

"I got knocked off my motorcycle," he recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps."

As for how it all unfolded, the Tonight Show alum told the outlet he smelled leaking gas while testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle on Jan. 17. "So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” he recalled. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."

Still, the car enthusiast assured he's OK and working. As for the accident, it seems he'd rather not make a big deal of it.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," he said. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."

While Leno has performances lined up through April, fans have learned there's one show of his that won't go on: his long-running series, Jay Leno's Garage. Citing a CNBC source, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday that the show has been canceled after seven seasons.