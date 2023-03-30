Jay Leno Jokes About His 'Brand-New Ear' After Car Fire

Despite two scary accidents in less than six months, Jay Leno is keeping the punchlines coming.

During an appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall podcast, the 72-year-old comedian remained lighthearted as he discussed suffering a November 2022 car fire and subsequent motorcycle accident.

"This is a brand-new ear… When you get burned in a fire, ears are like paper," he told the men. "I got a buddy of mine who's a moyle. He gave me a bag of grafts and they work out great."

Kidding aside, it was not that long ago Leno was working on a vintage car in his garage when he got a face full of gas, ignited by the pilot light. Engulfed in flames, the comic was smothered by his friend, who was also in the garage. Ultimately, he was treated for his facial and hand burns in a burn center for more than a week.

Just when fans thought he was out of the woods after the scary incident, news broke two months later that Leno had been in a motorcycle accident. As he recalled to Spade and Carvey, he was riding his motorcycle when it started leaking gas. Cautious of another fire, Leno turned around, but was clotheslined in a parking lot by a wire he did not see, suffering a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps as a result.

"It cut my face again, so I called my face guy," he said on the podcast. "I go, 'Listen, you know that face you gave me, that new face -- I gotta get it fixed.' 'What'd you do?'... I drove up there, and he fixed it again."