Javon Walton Teases 'Really Cool' 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Role (Exclusive)

Although Javon Walton’s time on Euphoria has come to a close following the shocking season 2 finale, the 15-year-old breakout star will soon be seen onscreen again. In addition to appearing opposite Sylvester Stallone in the film Samaritan, he’s slated to play a new character on the anticipated third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

The streaming platform even confirmed the casting news by tweeting, “I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I’m happy to confirm that it is true!”

I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I’m happy to confirm that it is true!



📸:: Reed Macke pic.twitter.com/I3vGAuqz0L — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2022





After the shocking season 2 finale of the HBO drama, Walton spoke with ET’s Denny Directo to talk about his time on Euphoria and also teased what’s coming up for The Umbrella Academy.

While he confirmed he shares scenes with one of the series’ main stars, Elliot Page, Walton couldn’t disclose too much about his role. “A lot of people are thinking I’m joining the Academy and it’s really cool seeing all the theories they’re making on it,” he said.

“But [producers] Steve Blackman and Jeff King did an amazing job on writing my character and I can’t wait for you to see how he came to life. It’s really, really cool,” the actor continued.

Season 3 of the superhero series, meanwhile, will introduce a new group of siblings, dubbed The Sparrow Academy. And those characters will only mean more headaches for the original team.

“Their egos are gonna be bruised irrevocably,” Robert Sheehan previously told ET about the state of the Hargreeves moving forward. “There they were thinking they were this sort of unique band of snowflakes.”

Tom Hopper added at the time, “It’s interesting. We don’t know if these kids are part of all the kids who were born the same day… We don’t know who they are.”

While the moment may be a big twist, especially to fans not familiar with the graphic novels, David Castañeda said that Blackman was always planning to introduce the Sparrows. “Sparrow Academy was something that was brought up to me at the first season gathering, before we even shot any single frame,” the actor shared.