Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Wife Sarah Kohan Welcome Daughter Nala -- See the Pic!

The Hernandez family just got bigger! Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and his wife, Sarah Kohan, welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Nala. The couple shared the happy news on their Instagrams on Wednesday, confirming that their baby girl was born on Oct. 5.

Both the LA Galaxy soccer star and the model shared the same black-and-white photo. Kohan is seen in her hospital bed, holding her little bundle of joy close to her chest, while Chicharito smiles and looks down at Nala.

"Our beautiful baby girl Nala is earth side 05/10/20," Kohan captioned her pic.

The Mexican athlete and Kohan tied the knot in 2019. They are also parents to 1-year-old son Noah.

Chicharito revealed that "Number 2 is in the oven" in April, alongside a family photo with their baby's sonogram.

Chicharito and Kohan join new celeb parents Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, Usher and Donald Glover. Meanwhile, it was also revealed on Wednesday that Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together.

