Jason Sudeikis Celebrates 'Ted Lasso' Scoring Emmy Recognition for the Whole Team (Exclusive)

Jason Sudeikis is ready for a big night for team Ted Lasso at the 2021 Emmy Awards!

The actor and producer of the hit Apple TV+ comedy spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's awards where he marveled at the record-breaking 20 nominations Ted Lassoscored for its first season.

"They're not all me, that's representing the show," he said. "Which I really like. It's a show about a team, what better way [to celebrate] than a bunch of opportunities for a bunch of people to win?"

The feel-good Apple TV+ comedy -- which stars Sudeikis as the unlikely new coach of a English soccer club -- scored nods for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift.

Ted Lasso also earned nominations in writing, directing, casting, production design, sound editing and mixing and main title design, breaking the record for most nominations for a comedy series in their first season, previously set by Glee in 2010.

"It's a good group," Sudeikis said of the massive group of Ted Lasso nominees represented at this year's Emmys. "What I'm really excited about, one of the best things about this, aside from getting to see folks in person and whatnot, is seeing all of our writers all gussied up... If anyone's gonna be partying on our behalf -- if they haven't already started -- it would be our writers."

The show -- which is based on a character Sudeikis originated in a series of ads for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League in 2013 -- has become beloved by fans for its endearing cast of characters and the titular coach's positive outlook on life, which seems to buoy everyone around him. The producer and star said that he's thrilled the timing was right for a feel-good show, especially this year.

"There's definitely the point of view and philosophy of the character, and that's sort of sprinkled throughout the show, but we had no idea that people were gonna be so wonderfully thirsty for it, and keep wanting to go back for refills," Sudeikis remarked.

The Saturday Night Live alum looked sharp at Sunday's awards in a teal suit and black bow tie (a contrast to his infamous awards show hoodies from earlier this year), but he didn't spend his day in Emmys glam. In fact, Sudeikis told ET that he spent his Emmys morning at the car wash, "listening to Jack Harlow and sent texts to people that I need to get back to."

"I mean, car wash and toilet, when you have two kids, that's the only time you have to yourself!" he added with a laugh.

It's an especially celebratory week for Sudeikis, who had his 46th birthday on Saturday. He told ET that his kids -- son Otis and daughter Daisy, whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde -- helped him celebrate in discordant fashion.

"They woke me up yesterday, they did the birthday song, which we bought the rights to," he joked. "Not in harmony, but you know...They're seven and five, but you know, they should be able to find a harmony."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.