Jason Aldean's Son Memphis, 4, Hospitalized for Stitches After Fall

Jason Aldean's son is on the mend. On Tuesday, the 45-year-old country singer and his wife, Brittany, revealed that their 4-year-old son, Memphis, wound up in the emergency room after a scary fall.

"Lil man had his first trip to the E.R. today," Jason captioned a shot of the tot in a hospital bed. "Needed 2 stiches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin."

Brittany gave more insight into the incident, alongside a photo of Memphis giving the camera a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

"Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool," she wrote. "Two stitches under his chin and our official first trip to the E.R. Thankful for such great nurses and one awesome doc. He is doing great... mama's heart, not so much."

Jason and Brittany also share a 3-year-old daughter, Navy. Additionally, the country crooner has two daughters -- Kendyl, 14, and Keeley, 19 -- from his first marriage.

When ET spoke with Jason last year, he gushed about spending time with his family during quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been great getting the chance to spend some time with them. My wife says she loves having me at home, I don't know if that's actually the case," he quipped. "I think she's probably ready for us to get back on the road. But it's been really cool and, you know, it's allowed us to do some family trips and things like that and get some quality time in with the family."