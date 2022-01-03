Janet Jackson Addresses Super Bowl Scandal and Michael Jackson Allegations in Documentary Trailer

Janet Jackson is finally telling her story in her own words.

The music legend took to Instagram on Saturday to drop the full trailer for her upcoming two-part biographical documentary, Janet. The four-hour film -- which has been in the works for five years now -- follows the 55-year-old singer's career and legacy following the death of her father, Joe Jackson, and looks back at her rise to fame and some high-profile setbacks and hurdles she's had to overcome.

When asked in a clip why she wanted to make this documentary after being such a private figure in the past, Janet responds, "It's just something that needs to be done."

The trailer, which is scored by the singer's 1986 hit, "Control," provides viewers with a look at footage from the songstress' childhood, featuring some of her famous family members -- including late brother, Michael Jackson, and her late father. The GRAMMY winner details the emotional struggles she faced during her rise to fame, calling it "a side that no one has ever seen."

When she's asked if the allegations against Michael affected her career, she wryly responds, "Yeah, guilty by association. I guess that's what they call it, right?"

The trailer also features concert footage, behind-the-scenes looks at Janet's life, old home movies and interviews with her friends and contemporaries, including Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Teyana Taylor and Samuel L. Jackson, who all remark on the star's impact and personality.

The film drops two months after the release of The New York Times Presents' documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson. That documentary, which aired simultaneously on FX and Hulu on Nov. 19, was an intense investigation into the who, what, and why of Janet and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

Although neither Janet nor Justin have publicly responded to Malfunction, she does address the scandal in her authorized documentary. The Janet trailer teases the conversation by showing photos from the notorious incident, including a newspaper headline reading, "Jackson Banned From GRAMMYs after Super Bowl Stunt."

"There's a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name," Janet says of being part of the Jackson family. "They build you up and then once you get there, they're so quick to tear you down."

The two-part documentary will premiere on Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E -- commemorating the 40th anniversary of her self-titled first album.