Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Mel B to Compete in Fox's 'Special Forces' Competition

Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin and Mel B are among the 16 celebrity contestants competing on Fox's new reality competition, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, it was announced Wednesday.

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, slated for a January 2023 premiere, is being described as "the ultimate celebrity social experiment." The competition series, which will not have formal eliminations, finds the celebrities enduring "the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," according to Fox. The only way for the celebrity recruits to leave is to go on their own accord, whether through failure or injury or by force.

Joining Spears, Gosselin and Mel B in the celebrity cast are Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, 7th Heaven's Beverley Mitchell, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Anthony Scaramucci.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

The group of 16 will be overseen by ex-special forces operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke.