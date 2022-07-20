Jamie Lee Curtis Haunts Viewers in New 'Halloween Ends' Trailer With Laurie Strode’s Last Stand

The official trailer for Halloween Ends is finally here. The minute-long clip shows a haunting Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode one last time and going head-to-head with Michael Myers.

Universal Pictures surprised fans with the trailer on Tuesday night. The movie -- which will be released on Oct. 14 -- follows Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021) and will be the third and last film in the trilogy which is a continued story of the 1978 horror classic.

Curtis has starred as Strode since 1978, and shared her excitement on Twitter on Tuesday. She first teased fans, writing, "Trick R treat? Were you a good person today? Do you deserve some eye candy?"

Shortly after, she got into character and tweeted, "Laurie always says... DO AS I SAY! Check back here in 15 minutes for a TREAT! DO AS I SAY!"

The trailer shows an angry Strode confront Myers with a gun and say, "Come on, let's go," before he slams her into a table.

The clip then shows their brutal battle continue with a sneak attack from Myers, to which Strode handles with no fear. "Come get me motherf*cker," she tells him.

There's sure to be no shortage of action in the film according to the synopsis on the Halloween movie website. "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive," the summary says.

"Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir," the synopsis continues. "Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all."

In March, Curtis spoke to ET about saying goodbye to the character whom she's portrayed for decades. "It’s very emotional," she said. "I said a farewell to a group of people that I've made three movies with. I've said farewell to a woman who I've inhabited for 44 years."

“I mean, it's so cray cray for me,” Curtis added. “The privilege of that and the honoring of Lauri Strode and her journey has been very emotional, very painful and satisfying because a whole new group of people are on the ride.”

Halloween Ends hits theaters on Oct. 14.