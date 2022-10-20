Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon 2 Years After Her Death: 'Your Soul Is Shining Bright'

Jamie Foxx is thinking of his sister, DeOndra Dixon, two years after her death. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger sister, who died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36.

"Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs," he wrote alongside a gallery of photos featuring Dixon and the Oscar winner. "I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever."

In the post in which he shared the news of Dixon's death, Foxx remembered his sister as "a bright light."

"From dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music. Deondra you have left A hole in my heart," he wrote in part. "... But I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."

Dixon was born to Foxx’s mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather, George Dixon, in Dallas, Texas, in 1984. She started participating in the Special Olympics when she was in 6th grade, and competed for over nine years. After high school, Dixon moved in with Foxx and the rest of her family in California.

One month after Foxx announced Dixon's devastating death, Michelle Sie Whitten, the co-founder and executive director of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, announced that she and her family, along with Foxx and his family, were creating the DeOndra Dixon Fund in her honor.

Whitten announced the news at Global Down Syndrome Foundation's virtual Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday. The event featured a heartfelt tribute to Dixon, who is the inspiration behind Global’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.