James Gunn Marries 'Peacemaker' Star Jennifer Holland: 'I Finally Married the Love of My Life'

After more than seven years together, James Gunn "finally" married the love of his life, actress Jennifer Holland.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director took to Instagram on Friday and revealed that he and the Peacemaker star tied the knot Friday in front of family and friends in Aspen, Colorado. The picturesque wedding ceremony even included one uninvited guest -- a moose! Gunn's post included photos and videos of the event, which showed a moose lurking in the background just as the ceremony began.

Gunn would later reveal that the wedding ceremony went down at Dunbar Ranch, where the moose made itself at home. The director tweeted, in part, "For those who don’t know, moose are the most dangerous wild mammals in North America. But the big dude just wandered by. @MatthewLillard yelled out, 'It's James' Dad!'"

"After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferholland," the director wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world. And, yes, that's a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!"

Holland also took to Instagram and shared lovely photos and videos of the big day. She thanked Gunn for "sharing your love, life and family with me." She added, "Thank you for choosing me, for elevating me, and for always making me belly laugh. Here's to many more years to follow the first extraordinary 7."

Holland looked stunning in her white wedding gown while Gunn looked quite dashing in an emerald green suit.

Back in February, Gunn shared the news on social media that he popped the question. The photo showed Holland -- who stars as Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker -- sipping from a mug while showing off her shiny new sparkler on her ring finger.

Gunn and Holland have been dating since 2015. The filmmaker was previous married to The Office's Jenna Fischer from 2000 until their divorce in 2008.