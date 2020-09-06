James Corden Shares Never-Before-Seen BTS ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Clip to Thank the BTS Army

James Corden is very impressed by the BTS Army! The 41-year-old British host spoke about the K-pop group and their super fans on Monday's The Late Late Show, noting their generous donations to the Black Lives Matter movement and active social presence.

Corden relayed that BTS donated $1 million to BLM, joking, "I guarantee you, there was a three-minute tightly-choreographed dance routine leading up to the signing of that check."

Corden added that BTS fans, a.k.a. the BTS Army, decided to match the group's donations and raised another $1 million in less than 24 hours.

In addition to the donations, Corden added that the BTS Army, along with fans of other top K-pop groups decided to "drown out any hateful messages on Twitter by flooding the hashtag #AllLivesMatter."

Using the hashtag, the fans shared videos and GIFs of their favorite K-pop artists dancing and blowing kisses, so that it overwhelmed any racist tweets in the hashtag.

"It's clear to me that the only troops we should be sending in right now is the BTS Army," Corden declared. "And we wanted to thank all the BTS fans for their phenomenal work these past few days."

He then decided to share a never-before-seen clip of BTS from the group's February "Carpool Karaoke."

In the clip, the group decides to sing "Baby Shark" in a round before breaking out into a chant of "shark, shark, shark," to the tune of LMFAO's "Shots."