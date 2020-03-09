Jameela Jamil Pokes Fun at Reports That She and Meghan Markle Are 'Best Friends'

Jameela Jamil isn't about to let fake rumors stand. The Good Place star and outspoken activist took to Twitter to shut down a British tabloid's claims that she's quarantining with her "best friend," Meghan Markle, in Santa Barbara, California, where the Duchess of Sussex lives with her husband, Prince Harry, and their 1-year-old son, Archie.

"LOL. Went to a hotel in SB for a romantic getaway with my boyfriend... and have seen 8 days of articles with increasingly ridiculous stories, none of which are consistent, none of which make sense... (all to now create the lie that she controls me and coordinates my every move)," Jamil tweeted on Thursday, screen shotting the headline.

She went on to debunk the claims of friendship between herself and Markle, writing, "I’ve met this woman once. Ever. #BestFriends These articles are a strategy to now blame her for MY every word and move. And to attempt to discredit my calling them out as if it isn’t a *FACT* that they bully and harass her for clicks, to feed Britain’s already sturdy xenophobia."

I’ve met this woman once. Ever. #BestFriends These articles are a strategy to now blame her for MY every word and move. And to attempt to discredit my calling them out as if it isn’t a *FACT* that they bully and harass her for clicks, to feed Britain’s already sturdy xenophobia. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 3, 2020

The British 34-year-old actress went on to specifically criticize British media's coverage of Markle, writing, "As the conversation around racism in UK media is heating up, they are scrambling to justify years of racially motivated abuse/harassment by turning the public against her based on lies and rumors. Remember how they printed she would 'thicken the Royal blue blood with EXOTIC DNA?'”

As the conversation around racism in UK media is heating up, they are scrambling to justify years of racially motivated abuse/harassment by turning the public against her based on lies and rumors. Remember how they printed she would “thicken the Royal blue blood with EXOTIC DNA?” https://t.co/CyBw8Iz2Wn — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 3, 2020

Jamil also defended the couple following the announcement that they've signed a Netflix production deal, and reposted an article about the news, sarcastically adding, "Oh no! But how is everyone going to keep perpetuating the lie that they live off British tax payers?! It’s so exciting to see how this will somehow be twisted."

Oh no! But how is everyone going to keep perpetuating the lie that they live off British tax payers?! It’s so exciting to see how this will somehow be twisted. https://t.co/SG3W9dhwtC pic.twitter.com/UMGAgXJWpz — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 3, 2020

Markle and Harry announced on Wednesday their new deal with Netflix, which involves producing scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children’s programming. The couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

