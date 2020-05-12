Jake Owen Is Engaged to Girlfriend Erica Hartlein -- See the Sweet Pics!

Jake Owen is getting hitched!

The "Made for You" country crooner and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, are officially engaged. Owen shared the happy news on his Instagram on Friday, posting photos of the sweet proposal which also included their 1-year-old daughter Paris.

"5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree 🎄together....at this same spot..This year, I asked her if she’d like to get Christmas Trees 🎄 every year for the rest of our lives," the singer wrote. "Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise."

He added that his lady love was completely surprised and "didn’t have her nails done."

"She said yes in the sprinkle of a Nashville snow, and we celebrated by going to her favorite restaurant," he added. "She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling 💍Life is good. I love you @ericahartlein."

Owen and Hartlein welcomed their little girl in April 2019. The country star is also father to 8-year-old daughter Olive Pearl from his previous marriage to Lacey Buchanan.

ET spoke with Owen last year about his love story with his now-fiancé. The “Down to the Honkytonk” singer said that his grandparents’ story “set an amazing example of the importance of love and kindness on a day to day basis.”

“I was so glad we could tell this story of my grandparents not just for me, and my girls, but for others too,” the father of two shared. "A little more positivity in the world, even for those that didn’t have the easiest of circumstances, but made it work for love."

