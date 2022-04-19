Jada Pinkett Smith’s 'Red Table Talk’ Returns After Oscars Slap Incident: Watch the Star-Studded Trailer

The ladies are back for another star-studded season of Red Table Talk! Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris return for the fifth season of their acclaimed Facebook Watch talk show on Wednesday, welcoming celebrity guests and more for candid conversations on tough topics.

On Tuesday, the show dropped the trailer for its upcoming installment, highlighting the famous faces and serious discussions coming up with the trio of women.

The new season kicks off with trailblazing global superstar Janelle Monáe as she opens up about her journey to come out at the age of 32 as well as the trauma she experienced from her father's drug addiction. The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and LGBTQIA+ icon will be joined by her mom, Janice Hawthorne, who reveals she's a big fan of the Facebook Watch series.

"I'm just happy someone invited me," she teases in the trailer. "I said, 'The Red Table? Are you kidding me!"

Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger will also be on the show alongside her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, in her first interview in over a decade.

"I went through a very heavy duty, out loud, when you're in the public divorce," Basinger recalls of her split from Ireland's father, Alec Baldwin, in the trailer. "I wouldn't leave the house, I would no longer go to dinner. I had to relearn to drive."

The trailer also highlights an appearance from the mother of the late Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, detailing her heartbreak after her daughter tragically died by suicide earlier this year.

The video shows a brief look at season 5's other guests, including an episode with the Smith siblings -- Willow, Jaden, and Trey -- leading their first solo episode together as a group.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer makes no mention of the now-infamous incident during the 94th Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada's shaved head. Since a majority of the season was recorded before the event, there wouldn't be any episodes focused on it yet, if the couple decides to address it on the show.

Jada acknowledged the incident in a subtle, shorter manner, posting a quote to Instagram that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." A source told ET that Jada "was glad that Will stood up for her" and that she "was hurt by Chris' remark."

The Red Table Talk returns on Wednesday, April 20 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.