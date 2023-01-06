'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Says He Was 'Pronounced Dead' After Suffering Several Seizures

Bam Margera had a near-death experience. On the latest episode of the Wild Ride! With Steve-O podcast, the 43-year-old former Jackass star opened up about what led to his December hospitalization.

"I basically was pronounced dead on... December 8th," Margera said. "I did not know that I had, like, gnarly COVID, my body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes."

"On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth," he continued. "I was drinking infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well."

When he made it to the hospital, Margera said he suffered his fifth seizure, at which time he "couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat."

"I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple hours, they're like, 'Dude, you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren't breathing on your own,'" he recalled. "I spent eight days in there."

Margera's family announced his December hospitalization on his Instagram page, though that statement didn't mention the stuntman's seizures.

"He is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia," the statement read in part. "Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon."

Just days later, Margera himself posted a pic on Instagram to celebrate his release from the hospital. "I’m out!" he wrote. "Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers."